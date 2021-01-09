Jerun CPP job to drive Sapura Energy’s order book momentum

KUCHING: Sapura Energy Bhd (Sapura Energy) is expected to secure the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCIC) contract for the central processing platform (CPP) for SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn Bhd’s Jerun field development in offshore Miri, Sarawak, which could boost the groups’ order book momentum, analysts say.

In a report, the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) said according to an Upstream report, the only two bidders for the Jerun CPP were Sapura and Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering (MMHE). Even though the report indicated that the decision is likely to be made based on Sapura energy’s bid instead of its ties to the operator, MMHE’s commercial bid was lower.

Hence, it noted that Upstream said that MMHE is still hopeful of securing the contract, which is expected to be formally awarded by the end of the month.

“We estimate that the contract value for a CPP weighing 22,000 tonnes, plus 5,300 tonnes of piles and an 8,500-tonne compression platform, could easily be worth over US$1 billion,” it said.

“We estimate that securing this project alone could boost Sapura Energy’s outstanding order book of RM12.5 billion by 32 per cent, reversing its declining sequential trend over the past two quarters,” it added.

Partners in the Block SK 408 production sharing contract are operator SapuraOMV (40 per cent), Petronas Carigali (30 per cent) and Shell (30 per cent). OMV, the Austrian energy giant with a 50 per cent shareholding in SapuraOMV, had earlier indicated that Jerun field is due to come onstream in 2024.

The Jerun field, together with the Jeremin, Teja and Legundi satellite discoveries, form phase two of the Block SK 408 development.

The research team explained that the water depths at the offshore block, which is located 130km northwest of Miri, Sarawak, range from 80 to 90 metres. The Jerun development will have six wells with total production of around 600 million cubic feet per day of gas.

“As highlighted in our Sector Update on January 4, 2021, Petronas’ Activity Outlook for 2021–2023 expects eight greenfield and 30 brownfield field development projects to be sanctioned over the next 36 months.

“For this year alone, domestic bids could be opened for another CPP in excess of 7,500 tonnes, five wellhead platforms weighing between 1,000 and 7,500 tonnes and one ‘light’ wellhead platform below 1,000 tonnes,” it said.

Overall, AmInvestment maintained its ‘buy’ call on the stock.

“This underpins our view that Sapura Energy’s order book momentum is set for a transformative turnaround with the group bidding for a massive RM38.8 billion (up 32 per cent quarter-on-quarter) of new jobs besides even larger prospective projects worth RM68 billion amid the brightening outlook in an upstream capex upcycle.

“Against the backdrop of improving prospects of new jobs across the globe and underpinned by a soon-to-be revitalised RM10 billion debt structure by the end of this month, the stock currently trades at an undeserved fire-sale 0.2-folds PBV,” it added.