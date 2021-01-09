Motorcyclist perishes in single vehicle accident at Taman Samarindah

KUCHING (Jan 9): A 32-year-old male motorcyclist died when he was involved in a single vehicle accident at Taman Samarindah, Kota Samarahan around 12 noon today.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Kram who confirmed the case said the deceased had been identified as Hazry Sedem @ Mohd Zakaria from Taman Samarindah.

“It is believed that the deceased, who was coming from Taman Samarahan, lost control of his motorcycle as he was negotiating a sharp bend,” said Sudirman.

Due to the accident, the deceased suffered from serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical personnel.

Sudirman also said the weather was fine at the time of the accident.

The deceased’s body has since been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s morgue for further action and the case has been classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.