New jetty project to solve structural ageing affecting Sibu’s RC Pontoon Wharf, says Transport Minister

SIBU: A new jetty structure would be built at the existing RC Pontoon Wharf along Temple Street here, said Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

According to him, this structure would serve as a long-term solution to any ageing pontoon that has gone past its economic viability.

He also said the works could take six months towards completion and thus, the operations of the ‘kapal bandung’ (double-decker vessels) would be relocated to RC Burung Apu Cargo Wharf, where the loading-unloading activities could take place throughout the construction period.

“The project-tender process and for appointment of the contractor have been done in accordance with the procedures set by Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB),” said Lee in a statement yesterday.

In this regard, he said it was ‘a pleasure’ to have handed over the project’s letter of acceptance to Syarikat Shar Permata – the appointed contractor for this jetty structural project.

“In this connection, I would like to call upon the appointed contractor to undertake the works and complete them in accordance with the contract specifications, so that the facility could be delivered and utilised as scheduled.

“I am also hoping that all the users, particularly the operators of the ‘kapal bandung’ to be patient with the situation, and to give their cooperation while waiting for the new facility to be completed.”

Earlier, Lee disclosed that in the first quarter of 2020, his ministry had received complaints from ‘Persatuan (Association) Kapal Bandung Sibu’ regarding four out of seven pontoons at the wharf that were partially submerged.

In response, some immediate repair works were carried out, particularly on the pontoon’s joint, fenders and steel ropes.

A safety notice to remind the public to take the necessary precautions at the facility was also put up.

“However, all these are short-term solutions.

“All these while, the SRB has been monitoring closely the physical condition of the wharf and its facilities, and taking the necessary measures to ensure that the affected pontoons would continue to be operational.

“Among measures taken are pumping the water out of the pontoons every day to reduce stress on the structures, making scheduled inspections on the freeboard of pontoons, and monitoring the boats there.

“As promised, I am very glad to announce that for a long-term solution, a new jetty structure will be built at the existing RC Pontoon Wharf,” Lee said.

Additionally, he pointed out that since its formation on Aug 22, 2019, his ministry had been working closely with SRB in areas covering riverine facilities such as passenger’s terminal, wharves and jetties across Sarawak.

“Some of the existing riverine facilities under SRB are in dire conditions, and require repair and renewal works to be carried out in order to maintain their commercial viability and safety.

“The ministry has also received complaints from the users and operators of river transportation, regarding the conditions of existing facilities that need immediate attention from the authorities.

“Some are in really bad conditions, which could compromise the safety and confidence of the users,” said Lee.