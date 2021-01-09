PBS, STAR leaders reminded of pledge on illegals issue

KOTA KINABALU: The non-manifestation of previous calls by PBS and STAR leaders to deport illegal immigrants in Sabah despite PN being in power for almost a year now confirms that both parties were never serious to flush out the illegal immigrants, said Warisan Keningau deputy chief, Basal Bullah.

He said there should be no more problems for leaders from both parties to proceed with what they had been clamouring through their numerous statements in view of their political alignment with Putrajaya.

He pointed out that the president of PBS, Datuk Dr Maximus Ongkili, who serves as the Minister of Sabah/Sarawak Affairs is in the best position to impress upon his colleagues in the Federal Cabinet on PBS and STAR ‘s demand for the deportation of the illegal immigrants in Sabah.

“We also have another Sabahan in the Federal Cabinet, the Deputy Home Minister Jonathan Yasin who can vouch for Maximus.

“And on top of that, the political alignment that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin demanded as a condition for smoother cooperation between Sabah and Putrajaya has already been achieved and there is no Tun Mahathir or Shafie Apdal in the current government to hinder PBS and STAR ‘s demand.

“The road to deport the illegal immigrants in Sabah as what PBS and STAR have been demanding is wide open but why is there no sign of it after almost a year?

“Where is the passion that they previously displayed when they made the call? Where is the promise?” he asked in a statement today.

Basal also said that as PBS is considered an expert on the illegal immigrants in Sabah, as it had been talking about it for more than 30 years, then the party would need no further reminder from Warisan on the matter.

“Thirty years of studying, researching and talking about the issue should have provided them with vast experience and knowledge to overcome bureaucracies that could hinder the deportation. It would obviously position PBS as ‘the ultimate master’ on the subject.

“So it is understandable that the Sabahans had high hopes when PBS formed part of the PN Government March last year, thinking that the deportation loudly and widely claimed by PBS and STAR leaders could now take place immediately.

“But nothing has happened and the last concrete action taken by PBS on the matter was to submit a recommendation to Muhyiddin last June after Sabahans objected loudly to the Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin’s plan to issue IMM13 to these illegals,” he said.

“Imagine coming into power by merely using emotive political polemics intending to influence the voters but only to end up exposed as having no real intention to carry out what they said.

“This is a serious issue that casts doubt on the credibility of both PBS and STAR . More so when they are dragging their feet to carry out their commitment which they explicitly and repeatedly announced. In the meantime, Sabahans are getting restless over the non-action on the matter from the PN Government.”