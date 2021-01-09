Petronas Carigali takes over E11 gas hub offshore Bintulu

KUCHING: Petronas, through its subsidiary, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), announced that it has taken over the operatorship of the E11 gas hub, located 130km offshore Bintulu, effective January 1, 2021.

The E11 hub which has been producing since 1982 under the MLNG Production Sharing Contract had been operated by Sarawak Shell Bhd (Sarawak Shell) for the past 38 years.

Petronas vice president of Malaysia Assets, Bacho Pilong said, “On behalf of Petronas, I would like to thank Sarawak Shell for operating the E11 gas hub in an efficient and responsible manner for more than three decades.

“I am pleased to note that Sarawak Shell and Petronas had implemented all the necessary activities since July 2019 to ensure a smooth handover of the E11 hub.

“This marks a significant milestone for PCSB as the operator of the E11 hub which is pivotal in ensuring reliable, stable and cleaner energy supply to the market, while continuing to develop Sarawak as a regional gas hub,” he added.

An event to commemorate the handover was held at SSB’s Main Office in Lutong, Sarawak, on December 31, 2020, where a memento was presented to Sarawak Shell by Senior General Manager, Sarawak Gas Division of PCSB, Peter Majid. Sarawak Shell was represented by its general manager of Sarawak Asset, Jill Chieng.

Other Petronas representatives who were present virtually include Bacho Pilong senior general manager of production and operations management of Malaysia petroleum management Handan Ramli and senior general manager of joint venture Malaysia Zulkarnain Ismail.