Public health measures to be intensified as MoH moves to fight ‘greatest fear’ of Covid-19 spread in rural areas

SIBU (Jan 9): The spread of Covid-19 among rural folk is one of the Ministry of Health’s “greatest fears”, as expressed by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post, calling for strengthened public health measures to protect these communities from the virus.

Dr Noor Hisham made the call after The Borneo Post reported that Sibu today recorded 37 positive Covid-19 cases with the emergence of a new cluster, dubbed the Pasai Siong Cluster, according to Sibu Disaster Management Committee chairman Charles Siaw.

Siaw had said the new cases were detected through the screening results of a woman who returned to her longhouse Rumah Langi Ambau Douglas from Johor on Dec 29.

Dr Noor Hisham said: “This is our greatest fear in the rural areas and we need to step up our Public Health measures and Protect the State, District and communities. It seems that all the eight longhouses in Pasai Siong and its surrounding areas would be locked down for 14 days.

“So far this major Covid-19 outbreak in Pasai Siong, Sibu has infected 37 cases and currently eight longhouses under lockdown. The eight longhouses affected are Jelian Nayor, Ringgit Unchu, Langi Ambau, Pom Maja, Nyanggai Alok, Jeram Empin, Kelly Chundau and Nyambong Ajon.”

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting in his Facebook post today said a total of 37 persons tested positive after one person returning from JB to attend a funeral became the super spreader.

“Now the area at pasai Siong (25km) is cordoned off.

“A few days ago, I informed you thatCovid-19 will become serious in Sibu, more serious than we have experienced since the start of MCO (Movement Control Order) in March 2020.

“I have said many times for those wanting to return to Sibu, to postpone their trip till the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia improves.”

Ting recalled on Monday (Jan 4), where he had asked SMC Enforcement to check all SOP (standard operating procedures) for all markets, SMC buildings, public parks and swimming pools.

“They should check the SOP of all coffee shops, eateries, bars, restaurants, massage shops as well,” he emphasised.

He pointed out that in order for to stop the spread, everyone would need to work together, to observe strict personal SOP, practice the wearing of masks and physical distancing and washing of hands.

Ting also repeated his calls to avoid crowded spaces, and to go out only if necessary.

“This is a huge setback for Sibu in our fight against Covid-19, but we will overcome it, when we work together,” he lamented.