Sibu Indoor Stadium ready as quarantine centre when need arises

SIBU (Jan 9): The Sibu Disaster Management Committee has readied the Sibu Indoor Stadium in Jalan Tuanku Bujang, Sungai Merah here as a quarantine center, says its chairman Charles Siaw.

“Preparations have been completed. Tents will set up inside the stadium.

“It (the quarantine center) will be activated when the need arises,” Siaw, who is also Sibu Resident, told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He pointed out that this facility was in addition to the existing quarantine centres in Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre, Kemuyang Youth Camp and two hotels.

Earlier, news had been circulated in the social media that Sibu Civic Centre would be used as a quarantine centre.

On this, Siaw said there had been concerns raised by members of the public and shop operators so, the stadium will be used instead.

Meanwhile, Siaw said Sibu today recorded 37 positive Covid-19 cases and the emergence of a new cluster, dubbed the Pasai Siong Cluster.

Siaw had said the new cases were detected through the screening results of a woman who returned to her longhouse Rumah Langi Ambau Douglas from Johor on Dec 29.

All the eight longhouses in Pasai Siong and its surrounding areas would be locked down for 14 days.

The eight longhouses affected are Jelian Nayor, Ringgit Unchu, Langi Ambau, Pom Maja, Nyanggai Alok, Jeram Empin, Kelly Chundau and Nyambong Ajon.