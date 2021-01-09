State tennis player secures scholarship to study in US

KUCHING: Another state elite tennis player is heading to the US after securing a sports (tennis) and academic scholarship.

Sukma gold medalist Tan Lin Xin will be pursuing a degree in General Psychology at the Oklahoma Baptist University where she also play for the university tennis team.

The 19-year-old is a member of the Sarawak Sukma Shadow team and will be leaving for Kuala Lumpur today where she will board connecting flights to Oklahoma via Tokyo, Japan and Dallas.

Lin Xin was actually to report to the university in August last year but only managed to go this month due to certain circumstances.

“I would like to thank the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) and its president Dato Patrick Liew, coaches, fellow players and my parents and relatives for the strong moral and financial support in my tennis career over the years.

“Tennis has made me a better person and player and without their support, I won’t be what I am today.

“I am also grateful to SLTA for sending me and Sukma teammates Hii Shieng Wee and my brother Lin En for an exposure/training stint in the US last March.

“Unfortunately, the stint was cut short and had to return to Sarawak because of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the US,” she said.

Lin Xin took up tennis when she was 10 years old, under the encouragement of her mother whose colleague’s child was also playing tennis.

She won her first major title at the SLTA-LSC Junior Open in 2017 where she was the Open Girls champion.

Lin Xin was the finalist in Leg 1 of the Junior Tour in Kuala Lumpur in 2018 and won the Girls U16 title in Leg 3 of the Junior Tour in Johor the same year.

She bagged the Junior Age Group U18 title at the Penang Open International Tennis Championship in 2018.

Her biggest achievement was reaching the semi-finals of the ITF Palembang in 2019.

Meanwhile, Liew said he was happy for Lin Xin for successfully securing her scholarship with the US university.

“She will not only be able to further her studies but also continue playing tennis at the university and tennis players are a focused lot.

“SLTA always have the goal to help its players especially Sukma players to pursue their further studies via tennis scholarships overseas.

“For those who are unable to go abroad, they can go to local colleges and universities to further their studies,” he said.

According to Liew, more than 50 players have undergone further education in the US over the years and some of them are working abroad while the rest have become successful in their respective fields.

“Their success stories have managed to change the mindset of the parents that tennis provides a great and attractive opportunity not only to get their children into local and foreign universities but also to pursue tennis as a career,” added Liew.