Strong CPO price to boost Jaya Tiasa’s plantation earnings

KUCHING: Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd’s (Jaya Tiasa) plantation earnings is expected to be driven by high crude palm oil (CPO) prices, analysts observed.

“We expect Jaya Tiasa’s financial year 2021 estimated (FY21E) earnings to grow by more than 200 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) yoy due mainly to a higher contribution from the plantation division given the stronger CPO prices and lower losses at the timber division,” Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (Affin Hwang) opined in a recent report.

It further projected that FY22E earnings would likely be lower mainly due to a lower contribution from the oil palm division given the lower CPO average selling price (ASP) assumption but partially offset by higher production.

“We have seen a V-shaped recovery in CPO prices in 2020 and we believe the price will remain supported going into 1H21, underpinned by tight stock levels, concerns about CPO production given the weather uncertainties and strong prices of other edible oils.

“Looking at 2H21, we believe prices could potentially be under pressure as production picks up,” it added.

Meanwhile, it ntoed that Jaya Tiasa has fully obtained the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification for all of its estates and CPO mills.

“This would enable the group to provide a credible, sustainable and responsible management of their oil palm operations.

“Besides that, Jaya Tiasa is employing green manufacturing practices to manage and replant its forests and protect the environment and wildlife.

“Management targets to obtain the Forest Management Unit (FMU) certifications for all their timber licenses by 2022,” Affin Hwang said.

Aside from that, it noted that there has been a gradual recovery in demand for timber products.

“Fortunately, the resumption of construction works with the easing of lockdowns and restrictive movement control orders since mid-2020 has helped to improve demand for timber products. The recovery in demand coupled with global supplies constraints for timber products would help to improve prices, in our view,” it opined.

All in, Affin Hwang maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock.