Sunday Market at Jalan Indah, Sibu to be closed from Jan 10 onwards until further notice

SIBU (Jan 9): The Sunday Market in Jalan Indah here will be closed from tomorrow (Jan 10) until further notice, says Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang.

He said the council has decided to halt the market’s operations temporarily, after Sibu today recorded 37 positive Covid-19 cases and the emergence of a new cluster, dubbed the Pasai Siong Cluster.

“We (SMC) have decided that the Sunday Market be closed from tomorrow (Jan 10) until further notice.

“Additionally, the Chinese New Year Festive Bazaar at Blacksmith Road and Rejang Park along with the Festive Night Market at Grand Height (scheduled from Jan 15 till Feb 10) are called off (as well),” Tiang said when contacted today.

He, however, said the night market at Butterfly Garden will operate as usual unless, otherwise notified by Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

As for the markets and hawker centers under SMC, they too will operate as usual with tight adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

For the record, the weekend market has about 160 hawkers.

Earlier reports had estimated that about 2,000 people visited the place weekly.

The Sunday Market began operations at the new location (Pasar Tamu Indah) on Aug 1 this year, after it was relocated from Jalan Mahsuri.

It operates from 6am to 11am on Saturdays and Sundays.