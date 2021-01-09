Swift action from Rela members prevent ‘tamu’ from being razed to the ground

MIRI (Jan 9): Swift action by People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) members helped save a ‘tamu’ in Limbang from being razed to the ground after one of the stalls caught fire last night.

The incident caused about one per cent damage to the ‘tamu’.

Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said they received an emergency call on the incident at 11.03pm.

Six firefighters from Limbang Fire and Rescue Station led by senior fire officer II Awang Ibrahim along with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) machinery were then deployed to the scene located some 1km from the station.

“However, upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found that the fire at one of the stalls on the ground floor had been fully doused off, thanks to the efficiency and quick action of the Rela members who happened to be patrolling the area using a hose reel at the building,” said Law, adding that the water to douse the fire was sourced from pipe connected to the hose reel.

“Firefighters continued to monitor the ‘tamu’ area to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished,” he added.

No casualties or injuries were reported while the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

The operation ended at 11.40pm.