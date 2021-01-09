The lost year: Sarawakians overseas won’t risk returning home for Lunar New Year festivities over Covid-19 fears

KUCHING (Jan 9): Sarawakians working outside the state are heeding the call not to return to celebrate the Chinese New Year festival for the sake of protecting families back home from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bill Yii, a project engineer in Kuala Lumpur, opined it was fair that Sarawakians residing outside of the state were urged not to return as Peninsular Malaysia, in particularly Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, have now been categorised as high-risk areas, with large numbers of positive cases being recorded daily.

“I think it’s fair for such calls to be made. To be honest, I think the Sarawak state government has been doing a pretty good job in handling this Covid-19 pandemic,” he said to The Borneo Post.

However, Yii stressed that those who insist on going back to celebrate the festival must strictly follow the established standard operating procedures (SOP), such as being tested for the virus when returning and undergoing quarantine.

“Personally, I have already accepted the fact that we will not be able to celebrate Chinese New Year like we usually do this year. More so I wouldn’t want to put my hometown and family at risk and to go through the crisis we are having here,” said Yii.

Adrian Lee, an engineer working in Singapore, said he initially intended to return home to celebrate the festival with his family but the pandemic had interfered with the original arrangement.

“Nonetheless, we used video communication to keep in touch with our family during this coming festive season amidst the global health crisis. Also, we can always return home when the Covid-19 situation is under better control and not under the present circumstances,” he said.

Lee, who will be spending his first Chinese New Year festival away from his family, remarked that all Sarawakians own a collective responsibility to keep the state safe from the virus and to do their part to protect the people back home.

“While Singapore might have only reported a small number of community cases, having us travelling back to Sarawak via crowded public transportation might jeopardise the aim to totally eliminate the risk of Covid-19 transmission,” he said.

Dr Sylvia Sim, a research assistant at Universiti Malaya, personally felt that now might not be the best time to fly back to Sarawak due to the worrying increase in new Covid-19 cases daily.

“Another thing to consider is there may be a large influx of people going back for the festive celebration and the quarantine centres may not be able to accommodate such a large number,” said Dr Sim.

If there is a shortage of quarantine centres, she said shifting the quarantine to one’s home might spread the contagious virus to family members and run the risk of the formation of a new cluster, further burdening the already stretched-out frontliners.

“Yes, Chinese New Year is a very important festive event for the family to gather and unite, but with this pandemic living among us, there are other things to consider too,” said Dr Sim.

Rita Bong, who works as an accountant in Kuala Lumpur, said she wishes to spend the Chinese New Year festivities with her loved one but containing the Covid-19 outbreak is of utmost importance now.

“Personally, I think that it will be good if I can go back to my hometown in Sarawak and celebrate the festival with my loved one.

“However, for the benefit of myself and my family members, we shall not go back at the moment and expose them to unnecessary risk,” said Bong.

Dahpnne Chong, who operates a business in Kuala Lumpur, said she had in fact booked a flight ticket to come back on Jan 22 but the flight had since been cancelled by the airline company.

“Of course, I miss home and for sure, I would want to come back. But the circumstances this year is really unforeseeable so not going back might be a good choice.”

Chong remarked she had been spending the Chinese New Year festival with her family every year without fail despite working out-of-state and admitted that this year’s celebration would indeed be different.