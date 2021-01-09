Three drunk drivers detained in Penampang

PENAMPANG: Three people had been detained for driving under the influence of alcohol during an operation here on Friday.

Penampang police chief, DSP Haris Ibrahim said a roadblock was set up at Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Penampang near SMK Bahang just before midnight on January 8.

“Fifty vehicles were stopped and checked by traffic police and three drivers were detained and fined for driving while under the influence of alcohol,” he said today.

All three suspects will be charged under Section 45 A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a jail term of up to two years and fine of up to RM30,000, he said.

The operation, which ended at 2am today, saw a total of 35 summons issued by police for numerous traffic offences.

“Among the offences committed were driving without valid driving licence, illegal modification of vehicles and driving with expired drivers licence,” said Haris.

He therefore reminded the public to obey the law as police will not hesitate to take stern action.