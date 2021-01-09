Vote for GPS to benefit from state gov’t allocations, Harden tells Opar folk

KUCHING (Jan 9): Assistant Minister of Community Wellbeing Datuk Francis Harden Hollis has claimed that constituents in Opar had suffered losses in terms of state government allocations and assistance.

Speaking at a ceremony in Kampung Bokah, Lundu here today, the Simanggang assemblyman said that they were deprived of the RM5-million Rural Transformation Programme (RTP), the RM2-million Minor Rural Project (MRP), and RM1 million for repairs and rebuilding of houses because its current incumbent is under the opposition.

“The allocations and assistance are given by the GPS government through its elected representatives.

“The GPS government do not provide such allocations to the opposition as Opar’s assemblyman is under the opposition.

“The assemblyman for this area had made his decision (being part of the opposition) and resist the state government’s politics of development,” the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) treasurer said.

Thus, Harden called on voters in Opar constituency to vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming state election so they can benefit from the allocations.

He also called on the community leaders there to be steadfast and support GPS’ development politic to strengthen the ruling government because the political stability in Sarawak is a guarantee for foreign investors to invest in the state.

Opar is one of the two state constituencies under Mas Gading Parliamentary constituency and is currently under the opposition.

Opar is currently represented by Dato Ranum Mina, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) senior vice-president, while the current Mas Gading MP is Mordi Bimol of the Democratic Action Party (DAP)

SUPP considers Opar as one of its traditional seats.

Meanwhile at the ceremony, Harden presented 56 water tanks to heads of households (KIR), represented by their respective village chiefs

For Opar, a total of 1,100 households succeeded in their applications for the water tanks under Phase 1 of the distribution.