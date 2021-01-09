Woman, 43, found dead at hotel’s car parking lot

SIBU: A 43-year-old woman was found dead at the carpark of a hotel in Jalan Pahlawan here on Thursday night.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit identified the woman as a resident of Jalan Oya.

He said according to her husband, the woman had earlier left the house on Thursday afternoon, after telling him that she was looking for her friends.

She did call her husband later, about 8pm, telling him that she would be returning home soon.

“She called her husband again telling him to pick her from behind the hotel, at 9.10pm,” he said in a media statement yesterday.

Stanley said upon reaching the hotel, he was shocked to see his wife lying on the parking lot behind the hotel, surrounded by police and medical personnel.

He said initial investigation revealed that the woman had earlier checked into the hotel room alone, and a CCTV footage later showed that she had jumped off the balcony on the eighth floor.

The woman broke her arm and sustained injuries on the back of her head due to the impact from the fall.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Stanley said there was no sign of foul play in the incident.

The body was later sent to the hospital for post-mortem, while the case had been classified as sudden death.

Meanwhile, those who are facing difficulties and suicidal thoughts are advised to seek counseling by calling the Sarawak Social Welfare helpline 082-514 141.