403 new cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 403 new positive Covid-19 cases and one death in Kota Kinabalu today.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said a new cluster, namely Jalan Sibuga Cluster was also reported in Sandakan with nine cumulative cases.

“The cluster was detected through symptomatic screenings and close contact screenings at Sri Harapan Old Folks’ Home,” he said in a statement today.

Of the 403 cases today, 263 cases (65.3%) were detected through close contact screenings, 70 cases (17.4%) from symptomatic screenings, 17 cases (4.2%) involved interstate travel screening, 22 cases (5.5%) from new and existing clusters and 31 cases (7.7%) from other categories.

Kota Kinabalu contributed 61 new cases, followed by Lahad Datu (51), Sandakan (42), Keningau (35), Penampang (34), Tawau (33), Tuaran ( 17), Sipitang (17), Kudat (15), Kinabatangan (14), Tambunan (13), Putatan (11), Papar (11), Kalabakan (9), Pitas (8), Beaufort (7), Kunak (6), Tenom (5), Kota Belud (5), Semporna (3), Beluran (2), Kota Marudu (2), Ranau (1) and Tongod (1).

The cumulative cases in Sabah now stand at 40,666.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said 236 Covid-19 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 37,021.

“A total of 2,653 patients are still undergoing treatment, including 673 in hospitals and 1,980 in Covid-19 Low Risk Treatment and Quarantine Centres (PKRC).

“There are 67 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units and 14 require ventilators.”

Meanwhile, he said the bed capacity in Covid-19 hospitals and PKRC were 1,001 units and 5,588 units respectively, which totalled 6,589 beds.

He said 40.26 percent of the beds were occupied as of January 10.

The State Government has also distributed 315,176 food baskets to target groups to date.