Api-Api Night Food Market business picking up

KOTA KINABALU: Business is picking up at the Api-Api Night Food Market at Gaya Street here amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Api-Api Assemblywoman Datuk Christina Liew made this observation during her revisit to the weekly market on Saturday night to give out the 2021 calendar to hawkers, visitors and customers, and wishing them Happy New Year.

“The Api Api Night Food Market is still a hive of activity to help boost the local economy. I am glad to see quite a lot of local visitors and domestic tourists patronising the food stalls,” she said.

While mingling with the hawkers and traders, Liew reminded them to keep safe and stay healthy by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government for the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period which has been extended to January 14.

“Full compliance with the safety requirements is important as the pandemic is not going away any time soon,” she said.

The assemblywoman was also happy to note that the vendors were making use of the bins that she had donated while in government.

She hoped the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) would ensure that cleanliness of the venue is maintained at a satisfactory level at all times.

The Api-Api Night Food Market was Liew’s initiative implemented by DBKK in December 2018 as yet another avenue for hawkers, traders and buskers to earn a living, and as an additional tourist attraction.

She had donated 200 bins to mark the opening of the night market.