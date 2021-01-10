Baru: PKR Sarawak ‘flogging dead horses’ with latest remarks

KUCHING (Jan 10): Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian said leaders of his former party Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) “are flogging dead horses” when the latter lashed out baseless claims against him earlier today.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) lawmaker challenged PKR Kuching chief Dominique Ng to produce evidence on his allegation that PSB was supported by big towkays who are against native customary right (NCR).

“It is just presumption and conjecture that since a party leader has connections with a logging company, PSB is therefore a party protecting timber towkays.

“Does Dominique Ng have proof that PSB is such a party? If so, I would like him to produce the evidence, otherwise he is just clutching at straws,” he said in a statement today.

Baru made it clear that his firm was still acting for NCR landowners who they are still engaging his firm to fight for them.

This, he said, should speak volumes about his stand on NCR and the confidence of the people in his firm to act for them.

“PSB is still taking up the NCR matters and these will be part of our manifesto. Dominique Ng may have taken on one or two NCR cases but that does not mean anything and certainly it does not indicate that he is the true champion of the NCR issue.

“The saying ‘Action speaks louder than words’ should be heeded here,” he said.

On state PKR secretary Joshua Jabeng’s claim that he stepped aside for him to contest in Selangau, Baru said his former party leader seemed to be suffering from selective memory loss.

Baru stated that Joshua did not not step aside voluntarily as the latter had claimed.

“Around a year before the 11th state election, the Selangau branch decided and proposed that I should be ready to stand in Selangau because of the internal problem in PRS related to the president and the then deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu.

“Joshua being the chairman of Selangau branch agreed with his AJK (committee line-up) that I must stand in Selangau. When Datuk Joseph Entulu was sacked by Tan Sri James Masing, I decided to move in and stand in Selangau.

“Looking at the situation, Joshua changed his mind and decided he should contest instead. He even told me that the Selangau AJK wanted him to stand and not me, which I found out later was not true,” he recollected.

Baru said he was approached by Entulu and his supporters who informed him that they would support him if he agreed to stand in Selangau but that they would not support Joshua.

Because of this, PKR at the last minute called for a meeting between me, Joshua and now Saratok MP and Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Ali Biju, he said.

At that meeting, he said Ali proposed that he (Baru) should stand and not Joshua.

“In fact, as far as PKR was concerned, Selangau was not a priority seat as long as Joshua was the candidate. He had stood before and the members and supporters felt that he would not make it.”

As such, Baru asked that Joshua stop twisting facts to suit himself so that they do not have to engage in any distasteful exchange in the public domain.

“Playing the victim and sacrificial lamb is rather unbecoming of him. I do not normally respond to such personal issues in public, but as these individuals chose to touch on my integrity I have to respond accordingly,” he added.