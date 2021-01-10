Chang asks why Sarawak JPN director cannot approve late registration of birth certificates

SIBU: Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang calls on the state government to look into why the National Registration Department (JPN) Putrajaya is still involved in the approval of issuance of late registration of birth certificates in Sarawak when the JPN Sarawak state director is vested with the authority to approve it.

She said under Section 3A of the National Registration Act 1959, the JPN state director may exercise all the powers and perform all the duties of the director-general of JPN Putrajaya.

She said this position was affirmed by the director-general of JPN in November 2019 (Borneo Post November 11 2019) when there was a public concern that the state JPN would no longer be allowed to process late registration of birth certificates from the state.

“However, despite the above provision in the Act and confirmation by the director general, JPN Putrajaya is still calling the final shot in approving the issuance of late birth certificates applications from Sarawak,” she said in a media statement.

She said this had resulted in a lot of these applications for birth certificates for our undocumented children coming to a standstill since the beginning of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

And even when the process for such applications was completed by JPN office in Sarawak, they could not issue the birth certificates until officers from JPN Putrajaya had flown to Sarawak to convene the meeting to officially approve the applications, she said.

“On our further inquiry as to why could the meeting not be held online through Zoom, we were informed that JPN Putrajaya will have to sign and chop on the birth certificates before their issuance to the applicants.

“Having to wait for the officers from JPN Putrajaya to physically fly in to meet and approve the issuance of the birth certificates jams up the process of subsequent applications for guardianship, adoption and citizenship of these undocumented children as until now, the scheduled meetings have been rescheduled time and again as travelling is restricted during the pandemic.”

Chang said this was causing these undocumented children to wait indefinitely for the issuance of the relevant birth certificates and which might cause them to miss the deadline to apply for guardianship and adoption (which is below 18 years old) and for citizenship under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution which is below 21 years old.

Indeed, Chang said a few of the applications her office is handling had “expired” as the child concerned had reached 18 years old and was therefore over the age of eligibility for a guardianship and adoption applications.

She said previous statistics had shown that Sarawak topped the list of states with the most number of late birth registrations in the country.

“GPS government therefore needs to look into this matter and resolve it urgently.

“If the state government is sincere in helping our undocumented children in the state, they should ensure that the powers and authority accorded to JPN Sarawak should be allowed, at least during these uncertain times when travelling is restricted, to be exercised in order that the latter may issue the late birth certificates without having the need to go through JPN Putrajaya.

“This should enable and allow the applicants to take the necessary next step in procuring citizenship for their children without any unnecessary delay.”