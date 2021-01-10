Covid-19: Malaysia records 2,451 new cases, five deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continued to record four-figure new Covid-19 cases with 2,451 cases yesterday, with 1,401 recoveries, five new clusters and five deaths.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that, to date, cumulative positive cases were 133,559 while active cases with infectivity stood at 26,185.

“Of the total number of new cases, five are imported cases while local transmissions are 2,446 cases, of which, 1,858 are Malaysians and 588 are foreigners,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said Selangor reported the highest number of daily new cases with 564, followed by Sabah (409) and Negeri Sembilan (351).

Dr Noor Hisham said the fatalities involved five local men aged 60 to 87, of which, three of them died in Johor and two in Selangor. All of them have chronic illnesses.

He added that 177 Covid-19 positive cases were currently treated at the Intensive Care Unit with 82 cases requiring intubation.

From the total number of new cases yesterday, he said 327 cases were related to clusters in lock-ups, immigration detention depots and prisons, involving the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster with 291 cases, Telok Mas Cluster (17), Tembok Gajah Cluster (nine), Damai Pelangi Cluster (eight), Pagar Siput Cluster (one) and Tembok Choh Cluster (one).

Meanwhile, among the clusters recording higher new cases are the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster with 291 cases, Beringin Cluster (226) and Jalan Perindustrian Cluster (115).

Dr Noor Hisham said five new clusters were reported yesterday, namely, the Symphony Magazine Cluster, Pasai Siong Cluster and Palut Cluster, as well as two workplace clusters identified as the Micro Cluster and Teknologi Kesidang Cluster.

The Symphony Magazine Cluster, which involves the districts of Timur Laut and Seberang Perai Utara in Penang recorded 44 cases; Pasai Siong Cluster in Sibu, Sarawak (37); and Palut Cluster in Dungun, Terengganu (10).

Besides that, the Micro Cluster in Johor Bahru, Kulai, Pontian and Kota Tinggi, Johor recorded 97 cases while the Teknologi Kesidang Cluster in Melaka Tengah, Melaka (18).

Dr Noor Hisham said thus far, 581 clusters had been reported with 325 clusters declared closed including six yesterday, comprising the Bukit Gemok Cluster, Erima Cluster, Baloi Cluster, Talang-talang Cluster, View Kolombong Cluster and Jalan Kilang Cluster. This brings the total number of active clusters being monitored to 256, with 58 recording additional cases yesterday. — Bernama