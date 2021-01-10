Covid-19: Sarawak records 24 new cases involving 15 local transmissions

KUCHING (Jan 10): New positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak took a dip today with 24 cases recorded including 15 local transmissions, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the locally transmitted cases were recorded in Kuching (5), Sibu (5), Miri (2), Bintulu (1), Selangau (1), and Serian (1).

“This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,275 cases,” it said in a statement today.

The committee said that of the five local transmission cases recorded in Kuching, four had undergone Covid-19 screening as they were contacts to positive Covid-19 cases that were reported previously.

“Case 1,256 is a contact of Case 1,204 and this case was screened at a private hospital in Kuching on Jan 9. The case had complained of having a fever and cough since Jan 6.

“Case 1,259, who is a family member and close contact of Case 1,206, had taken a Covid-19 test at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Jan 9 and was found positive on the same day while Case 1,260 is a family member and close contact of Case 1,183 who was detected and underwent screening on Jan 8 with the result returning positive on Jan 9.

“Case 1,261 is a kindergarten teacher who had close contact with Case 1,191. The case was detected and underwent screening on Jan 8 with the test result returning positive the following day,” it said.

It noted that these four cases have been admitted to the isolation ward at SGH for further treatment.

“Cases 1,256 and 1,260 are linked to the Stutong Cluster and Case 1,261 is linked to the Keranji Tabuan Cluster,” it added.

On the fifth local infection case here, it said Case 1,255 involved a Sarawakian who decided to go for a Covid-19 screening for fear of having contact with any positive cases that were previously reported.

“The case also felt unwell and often felt hot and sweaty for the past two days. He was screened at a private health facility in Kuching on Jan 9 and was found to be positive on the same day.

“He has since been admitted to SGH for further treatment,” it said.

It said the case is currently categorised as a local infection case until an investigation into the cause of infection is known.

“Tracing of contacts to this case is now being carried out by the Kuching Division Health Office,” it added.

Apart from Kuching, Serian also recorded a local infection case which is linked to the Stutong Cluster, said the committee.

“This case, involving a Sarawakian woman, underwent Covid-19 screening at a private hospital in Kuching on Jan 9 after having close contact with Cases 1,211 and 1,212 that were previously reported. Her RT-PCR test came back positive on Jan 9.

“The patient is asymptomatic and has been admitted to SGH for further treatment,” it said.

In Sibu, SDMC said three of the local infection cases recorded were close contacts to positive cases linked to the Pasai, Sibu Cluster.

“The three Sarawakian men, aged between 10 and 53 years old, were screened on Jan 7 and 8 in Sibu and were found to be positive on Jan 9.

“These cases are all asymptomatic and have been admitted to Sibu Hospital for further treatment,” it said, adding that further investigation and contact tracing to these cases are being carried out by the Sibu Division Health Office.

On the two other local infection cases in Sibu, it said Case 1,267 involved a Sarawakian man who went for screening at a public heath clinic in Sibu after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms on Jan 8.

He was found to be positive the following day.

“Case 1,268 on the other hand, also involved a Sarawakian man who went for Covid-19 screening at a private hospital in Sibu prior to starting his job.

“The case underwent screening on Jan 8 and was found to be positive the next day,” said the committee.

These cases are currently categorised as a local infection cases until an investigation into the cause of infection is known. Tracing of contacts to these cases are being carried out by the Sibu Division Health Office.

Apart from Sibu, SDMC said Selangau recorded one local infection case involving a Sarawakian who was screened at a public health clinic in Sibu for the purpose of traveling back to Lawas through Brunei to start work.

“Case 1,266 underwent screening on Jan 8 and was found to be positive the next day. This case, who is asymptomatic, has been admitted to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

“Until a detailed investigation is completed, the case is categorised as a local infection case. Contact tracing to this case is ongoing,” it said.

On the local infection cases in Miri, SDMC said the two cases recorded in the district involved two Sarawakian women who underwent screening as they were close contacts to Case 1,176, a positive case link under the Bah Sayap Cluster.

“Both cases are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Miri Hospital for further treatment,” it added.

Over at Sebauh, the committee said the sole case recorded in the district involved a Sarawakian woman who went to a government health clinic in Bintulu after suffering from fever since Jan 6.

“The case was screened and found to be positive on Jan 9. She has been admitted to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment,” it said, noting that this case does not have any history of movement to high risk Covid-19 infection areas nor did she travel abroad.

Meanwhile, on imported cases recorded in the state, SDMC said two that were recorded in Kuching involved two Sarawakians who had arrived at Kuching International Airport (KIA) on Jan 8 after flying in from Kuala Lumpur.

It said Case 1,253 hails from Asajaya while Case 1,254 is from Betong.

“Upon arrival at KIA, the two cases were brought to a quarantine centre in Kuching to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Their screening on Jan 8 found them to be Covid-19 positive.

“Both cases are asymptomatic and have been admitted to SGH for further treatment,” it said.

It added that the two cases are categorised as Import B cases as they were infected while at a high-risk Covid-19 infection area.

Samarahan recorded an imported case involving a Sabah who entered Sarawak to report for duty under an instruction to transfer.

“Case 1,252 arrived at KIA on Jan 1 and was instructed to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine at a quarantine centre.

“The case also underwent screening upon arrival at KIA but his test result was negative then. However, the second screening on the eighth day (Jan 8) of quarantine came back positive.

“The patient, who is asymptomatic has been admitted to SGH for further treatment,” said SDMC, adding that this case has been categorised as an Import B case as he was infected while at a high-risk Covid-19 infection area.

In Miri, it said the district recorded three imported cases involving Sarawakian siblings who had returned from Selangor via Kuala Lumpur International Airport P(KLIA-2) to Miri Airport on Jan 5.

“These cases were screened on Jan 7 and were found to be positive on Jan 9. They are also asymptomatic and have been admitted to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

“They are categorised as Import B cases as they were infected at a high-risk Covid-19 infection area,” it said.

Sri Aman also recorded new imported positive Covid-19 cases involving a married Sarawakian couple who were detected and screened after having contact to Case 1,175 at Rh Lange, Pasai Siong Sibu on Dec 30, 2020.

“They were screened on Jan 8 and were found to be positive on Jan 9. Both cases are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

“These two cases are categorised as Import C cases as they were infected when they were in Sibu and had contact with a positive Covid-19 case,” said the committee.

In Bintulu, SDMC said an imported positive case involving a Sarawakian housewife was detected after she underwent a health examination and Covid-19 screening at a public health clinic on Jan 8.

“The patient had suffered from fever and cough since Jan 4. Her test result returned positive on Jan 9,” it said.

It said preliminary investigation showed that the case visited a longhouse in Pasai Siong, Sibu from Dec 24, 2002 until Jan 1 for Christmas and New Year’s Day celebrations.

“However, this case did not attend the funeral ceremony, which was held at Rumah Langi, Pasai Siong, Sibu nor visited other longhouses associated with the Pasai Cluster.

“Apart from that, the case only stayed at a longhouse in Bukit Sekubong, Sebauh,” it said, noting that the case has since been admitted to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment.

The committee said this case has been categorised as an Import C case as she may have been infected while at Pasai Siong, Sibu between Dec 24, 2020 and Jan 1.

“This case is still under investigation and tracing of contacts to this case is being carried out by the Bintulu Division Health Office and Sibu Division Health Office,” it said.