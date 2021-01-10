Enough goods, no panic-buying

KOTA KINABALU: The supply of basic necessities in Sabah is enough at factories, wholesalers and retailers and there is no issue of panic-buying in the state.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sabah director, Georgie Abas said supply was determined to be enough and no excessive buying was detected during an inspection at premises throughout Sabah since January 9.

Officers at each KPDNHEP Sabah branch reported that there was no panic-buying at 192 public markets, 13 supermarkets and 140 sundry shops and mini markets in Sabah, based on observation since Saturday.

“KPDNHEP Sabah offices constantly monitor the supply of basic necessities including items with controlled prices such as sugar, cooking oil and flour, since the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March 2020.

“Up to 200 enforcement officers and 90 monitoring officers are involved in monitoring duties throughout the state.

“KPDNHEP Sabah had also appointed 170 retailers and 89 wholesalers in districts around Sabah to monitor the supply of basic necessities in the state. These premises would act as a benchmark for the supply of goods in the selected districts,” said Georgie.

Since the supply of goods is enough, he urged the public not to shop excessively. Business premises were also reminded not to take advantage of the pandemic situation by raising prices.

Those found to have raised prices unreasonably would face action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. The public is encouraged to lodge any complaints to Bilik Gerakan KPDNHEP Sabah by calling 088-484368 (Kota Kinabalu), 089-668107 (Sandakan), 089-776690 (Tawau), 087-222240 (Beaufort), 087-338401 (Keningau), 088-615311 (Kudat), 088-787822 (Tuaran), 089-886090 (Lahad Datu), and 089-782855 (Semporna).

Checks at some of the hypermarkets and supermarkets yesterday showed there were long queues of customers at payment counters.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in a statement yesterday said the supply of goods in the market is currently under control.

Nanta said he believed the panic buying that was reported in some areas in the country was in anticipation of an announcement to be made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today (Jan 11) on the action to be taken by the government to address the current Covid-19 situation.