Former PBK trio to contest on Aspirasi ticket in state polls

SIBU: Three former Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) members will contest in the state election on the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) ticket.

They are Josephine Lau, 50, who will contest in Dudong; Janet Loh, 52, (Pelawan) and Jess Lau, 62 (Meradong).

All three quit PBK and are currently with the Sarawak Liberation Movement (SLM).

Aspirasi president Lina Soo told a press conference yesterday that the three are successful self-employed businesswomen.

“Although currently they are not from our party, the most important thing is that they share our vision, which is to fight for Sarawak, that is the most important thing. We are looking at the bigger picture,” she said.

According to her, Aspirasi had written to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on the formation of Gabungan Anak Sarawak, which consists of Aspirasi, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), and Sarawak Workers’ Party (SWP).

She said once the new coalition is approved, it would contest in as many seats as possible, with Aspirasi contesting in at least 20 seats.

“Aspirasi will contest in the urban and suburban areas while our partners will go to the rural areas.

“We want to tumbang (bring down) the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government and for us to become the Sarawak government. If the rakyat are with us, it is not impossible,” she said.

Among those present at the press conference were Aspirasi chairman Buln Ribos and secretary-general Simon Tiong.