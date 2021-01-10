Hearing impaired urged to take up training programmes

KUCHING: The hearing impaired are encouraged to take up training programmes offered by International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (i-CATS).

Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said this was suggested by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during a courtesy call by Sarawak Society for the Deaf (SSD) at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here on Friday.

She believed the deaf can gain skills and obtain certifications through the training programmes provided.

“It will be easier to get jobs with the skills and certificates in the field they have interest in and the potential – thus becoming more independent,” she said after the courtesy call, adding that her ministry will discuss this further with i-CATS.

On Friday, a group from SSD led by Fatimah paid a courtesy call on Abang Johari to introduce the society’s staff members and brief the Chief Minister on its roles and objectives.

Among the issues discussed during the courtesy call were payment rates for interpreters for professional services and the National Deaf Games (Sopma).

On the interpreters’ payment rates, Fatimah said her ministry will discuss this further and that the formalities will be discussed later with the State Secretary.

For Sopma, she expressed her hope that the team can improve their overall performance and urged all organisations including SSD to continue their training.