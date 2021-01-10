Ismail Sabri: Stop spreading MCO rumours

KOTA BHARU (Jan 10): Malaysians have been told to stop spreading unverified information concerning speculations about the possible re-implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said sharing such rumours on social media would only lead to situations such as panic buying.

“Do not be influenced by rumours on social media, for example, last night there was talk that the police will mount roadblocks and not allow people to leave the house, but nothing like that happened.

“So, don’t worry, there will be an announcement tomorrow… and we will know what needs to be done after that. Therefore, do not pre-empt the situation and go on a panic-buying spree and so on,” Ismail, who is Defence Minister, told reporters after handing out flood aid at the 8th Infantry Brigade camp here today.

He said the government was always taking into account various aspects in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, including health and economic needs.

Meanwhile, when asked on Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakob’s retraction of support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, Ismail Sabri said the matter would be discussed by the UMNO Supreme Council.

“I only got to know about it through the media. I am not sure if this had been discussed at the state level or not,” the UMNO vice-president said.

Ahmad Jazlan, who is also Kelantan UMNO chairman, made the announcement about his withdrawal of support for the PN government at a news conference at the Kelantan UMNO Headquarters in Kota Bharu yesterday.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri arrived here on a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) A400M aircraft to inspect the implementation of Operasi Murni for flood victims as well as to survey the flood situation in the Pasir Mas district.

Onboard the aircraft were items worth RM100,000 contributed by the Defence Ministry, which Ismail Sabri later handed out to flood victims in a ceremony held at the camp in Pengkalan Chepa.

Also present were Army Commander General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain and 8th Infantry Brigade commander, Brigadier General Zamsari Abu Hasan. – Bernama