Kapit Foochow Association raises over RM17,000 for families of Triso tragedy victims

KAPIT: A donation drive run by the Kapit Foochow Association has raised RM17,283.60 for the families of the victims of the Triso tragedy in Sebuyau on Jan 1, which claimed nine lives.

In his remarks, association chairman Kapitan Yiap Yii Hoo has expressed his thanks and appreciation to all donors, who comprise not only members but also generous members of the public and organisations.

For the record, those who perished in the Jan 1 incident, which occurred at the Triso ferry point, were Siti Aishah Abdullah and her five young children including her four-month-old son; and Lorna Ting and her two young sons.

Siti Aishah and Lorna, who were sisters, hailed from Kapit.

“The Triso accident was a terrible tragedy. After a discussion with our exco members, we (Kapit Foochow Association) decided to launch this donation drive. I am indeed very grateful to my Foochow members, to other Chinese clan communities here and also to the Kapit Coffeeshop and Restaurant Owners Association, for being very supportive to the drive.

“We hope to be able to lessen financial burden of the victims’ families,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the funds raised would be equally divided between the families of Siti Aishah and Lorna.