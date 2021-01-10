Lanang health clinic thronged by public getting Covid-19 swab test

SIBU (Jan 10): The Lanang health clinic here was thronged by the members of the public who came to get their Covid-19 swab test.

Most of them came earlier than 9am as over 100 people were seen queueing up in four lines where a cubicle had been set up inside the clinic compound.

This comes after a statement by the Sibu Health Department was issued on Saturday instructing those who had attended a funeral at Rumah Langi Ambau @ Douglas in Pasai Siong from Dec 29 to Dec 31 to undergo Covid-19 testing immediately at any of the two designated clinics, namely the Lanang or Sibu Jaya health clinic from now until Jan 15.

The screening today was carried out from 9am to 12pm at both clinics.

Among those seen queuing up was Service Sarawak Sibu manager Raymond Ngu, who said that he was taking the swab test as a precautionary measure.

He noted there were longhouse residents from Pasai Siong which came to the Service Sarawak Sibu one-stop outlet at Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) to pay their bills and for other business prior to detection of 37 Covid-19 positive cases, which led to the emergence of the Pasai Siong Cluster on Jan 8.

The cluster emerged after the index case returned to Rumah Langi from Johor Baharu via Kuala Lumpur on Dec 29 for her father’s funeral.

“I would also urge other Sarawak Service Sibu and other government department and agencies staff working at UTC to come to any of the clinics get their samples taken,” he said.

The situation at Lanang health clinic yesterday was also monitored closely by the army and police.

Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun when contacted said that his department had tried to control the situation according to standard operating procedures but the crowd failed to follow the regulations.

“Furthermore they came in large numbers today.

“We have to close the counters and gate at 12pm but we will conduct swab test on those who have come,” he said.

He also urged the members of the public to be patient and cooperate with the clinic staff.

He assured the clinic will be opened everyday and the members of the public can use the opportunity to get themselves screened.