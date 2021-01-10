Lions charity food fair postponed

SIBU: The ‘Charity Food Fair’ at Sibu Civic Centre organised by Lions Clubs International District 308-A2 Region 2 and Region 3 Lions Club scheduled for today (Jan 10) has been postponed.

In a press statement yesterday, organising chairperson Kapitan Ivy Sim said the event would be held at a later date.

“Those who have purchased the Food Fair coupons, please keep the coupons because the food fair will still be held. We will notify the new date soon.

She regretted the inconvenience caused and asked for understanding in view of the Covid-19 situation here.