Lockdown inevitable to tackle Covid-19 cases — Ting

MIRI: Imposing the second movement control order (MCO) is inevitable, as it is a way to tackle the surge of Covid-19 cases in the country, says Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Concerned over the rising number of cases in Sarawak, particularly Miri of late, Ting said that imposing a lockdown was not new, as it had been done in other countries.

“In Malaysia, we started with the MCO on March 18, followed by conditional MCO (CMCO), recovery MCO (RMCO) and enhanced MCO (EMCO) in certain areas.

“The MCO would likely have some effect on the economy and how the country and its people cope with it. I must say that while a lockdown is unavoidable to protect lives, there must be a balance so that people can survive the pandemic,” he said when met yesterday.

As for the coming Chinese New Year celebrations, Ting urged Sarawakians outside the state to stay put and not return home.

“Most cases are reportedly imported cases, and when we are not careful, they can become locally transmitted cases, such as the Bah Sayap Cluster. Thus, instead of going around unnecessarily, it is best to stay where you are to reduce the possibility of getting infected,” he said.

Ting also said he had received many comments from parents who are struggling to let their children go back to school.

He said the Ministry of Education would make an announcement soon..

“It is understandable that parents are worried about their children’s safety. Even if schools were to reopen, there will be many students who will not come,” said Ting.

He also urged the people to continue to stay at home if they don’t have any urgent business to do outside, practise physical distancing and wear face mask at public places.

“The thousands of daily cases are exhausting our healthcare system. Fighting it needs the cooperation and discipline of everyone,” he added.