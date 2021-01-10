Man found dead with gunshot wound in chest

KUCHING: A man, in his 50s, was found dead at Taman Pasir, Serian at 5.55pm on Friday.

The victim had a gunshot wound in his chest, said Serian District police chief DSP Aswandy Anis in confirming the case, which police had classified as sudden death.

“There was no evidence of foul play at the scene. The police were informed by the man’s son, who discovered his father lying on a bed with a gunshot wound in his chest,” said Aswandy.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the gunshot came from a rifle.

In addition, police also found a note by the body – believed to have been written by the man.

“The body has been transferred to Sarawak General Hospital’s mortuary,” said Aswandy.

Meanwhile, those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-7956 8145 / 8144, or send emails to [email protected]efrienders.org.my.

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching on 082-242 800, or send emails to [email protected]

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation providing emotional support services 24-hours a day, seven days a week to those suffering from depression and other severe emotional problems.