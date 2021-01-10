MetMalaysia issues bad weather warning for several states

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 10): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a bad weather warning with very heavy rain expected to continue in Johor until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia in a statement issued at 11 am today said the areas in Johor expected to experience bad weather are Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

Bad weather with continuous heavy rains are also predicted in the Segamat and Mersing districts.

Meanwhile, weather warnings for heavy rains until Tuesday were also issued for Tangkak and Muar in Johor, and Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin districts in Pahang.

The same weather conditions are also predicted until tomorrow for the districts of Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah in Sarawak; the districts of Pendalaman (Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Tambunan), Pantai Barat and Kudat in Sabah, and also in Labuan. – Bernama