Minister Mustapa Mohamed tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 10): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement from his office, the minister was confirmed positive last night after he underwent a swab test upon his arrival in Kota Bharu, Kelantan from Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning.

Mustapa was later admitted to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II), Kota Bharu at 10.30 pm, the same day and is reported to be in stable condition.

“Datuk Seri Mustapa apologised for all the inconvenience caused,” the statement said.

It said that, Mustapa underwent Covid-19 screening on Jan 1, but the result came back negative. – Bernama