Pasai Siong cluster has 37 cases

SIBU: The new Pasai Siong cluster here recorded 37 Covid-19 positive cases yesterday.

Sibu Disaster Management Committee chairman Charles Siaw said the new cluster was detected through the screening of a woman who returned to Rumah Langi Ambau Douglas from Johor on Dec 29.

“The case of the woman, case 1,175, was announced by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee on Jan 7,” he told a press conference yesterday, adding the woman is being treated at Sibu Hospital.

All eight Pasai Siong longhouses and the surrounding areas have been placed under lockdown for 14 days.

The seven other longhouses are Rumah Jelian Nayor, Rumah Ringgit Unchu, Rumah Pom Maja, Rumah Nyanggai Alok, Rumah Jeram Empin, Rumah Kely Chundau, and Rumah Nyambong Ajon.

Siaw said on Dec 29, the index case returned from Johor Bahru via Kuala Lumpur on Firefly FY1335 flight at 8am (seat 5A) and then took the Malaysia Airlines MH2536 (Seat 20D) flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching at 1.35pm the same day.

Upon arrival at Kuching International Airport, she was swabbed for the first time and the result was negative.

She then proceeded to Sibu on AirAsia AK6466 (Seat 24D) and arrived in Sibu at 8.50pm, where she was instructed to undergo home quarantine at Rumah Langi to attend her father’s funeral.

Siaw said the woman’s second swab was taken on Tuesday (Jan 5) at Lanang Health Clinic and the result came back positive the next day.

On Thursday( Jan 7), he said the Ministry of Health screened 74 Rumah Langi residents and the results on Friday found 37 positive for Covid-19.

He said screening would be conducted at nearby longhouses throughout the weekend.

The police also set up a road block at the entrance to Rumah Langi, which is about 15km from Jalan Teku Pasai, at 11.30pm on Friday (Jan 8), he said.

Siaw said food and health facilities would be provided to the eight longhouses involved during the lockdown.

On another matter, he said effective Friday, all passengers from outside Sarawak arriving at Sibu Airport would have to undergo mandatory quarantine at a hotel.

“Previously we had trouble getting hotel rooms as quarantine centres. Therefore, action had been taken to limit incoming flights to Sibu starting Jan 10, where only two flights from Kuala Lumpur per week are allowed to enter Sibu.

“We have also sent passengers arriving at Sibu Airport from outside Sarawak to be quarantined at quarantine centres in their respective divisions in Betong, Sarikei, Mukah, and Kapit,” he said.

He said flights from Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu to Sibu would be cancelled from today (Jan 10).

Siaw also reminded those who attended the funeral at Rumah Langi from Dec 29-31 to be examined and screened at either Lanang Health Clinic or Sibu Jaya Health Clinic.

He added any previous approval to hold events or public assembly programmes here had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Also present at the press conference were Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu and Senator Robert Lau.