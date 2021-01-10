PKR Sarawak names Cherishe Ng as potential Batu Lintang candidate in next state polls

KUCHING (Jan 10): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has announced its Women secretary Cherishe Ng as one of the potential candidates for Batu Lintang in the next state election.

Its secretary Joshua Jabeng said he could not disclose the other potential candidates but identified Ng as a potential one since PKR aspires to have at least 30 per cent of all its candidates be women.

“Cherishe is one of our potential candidates for Batu Lintang. We have not finalised (our candidate list),” he told a press conference at the PKR Kuching and Stampin Branch office at Jalan Sin Sin Park here today.

With him at the conference were Ng and her father Dominique, who is PKR Kuching Branch chief and former Padungan assemblyman from 2006 to 2011.

Dominique affirmed that he was not seeking election in the next state polls but he would give undivided support to Cherishe.

“I am not contesting but I will support Cherishe not because she is my daughter but she has the potential.”

Dominique said her daughter had been on the ground, reaching out to the community while believing that she would adhere to her principles and belief in politics.

Batu Lintang, traditionally contested by Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) and used to be a stronghold of the party, had fallen into the hands of the opposition since the 2006 state election.

Then Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Voon Lee Shan wrested the seat from then SUPP’s heavyweight Chan Seng Khai in the 2006 polls.

Prior to the 2011 state election, DAP and PKR swapped Padungan and Batu Lintang, with then PKR’s See Chee How retaining Batu Lintang for the opposition.

In the last state polls, See successfully defended his seat but he was sacked on April 1 last year by PKR not long after his name was among the 12 party leaders recommended for expulsion for alleged collaboration with parties outside PH during the ‘Sheraton Move’. He joined PSB in May last year.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, Cherishe, a law graduate from Universiti Malaya, said she had been with PKR for several years even though she formally joined the party only last year.

“I have been with the party for a long time although I was not an official member,” said the 24-year-old.

Among the reasons of her joining PKR was that the party offered a platform for young people to bring up their new ideas to push for changes.

Cherishe observed that many political parties had been using old faces in past elections and as far as PKR is concerned, she said they gave chances to youths.

“And as a woman, I represent a few spectrums.”

In Batu Lintang, she said she would expect a four to five-cornered fight and she declined to comment on former PKR elected representative See.

In PKR, she said they would continue to push for new and young faces to lead the party.

Cherishe said the party had gone through “a deep cleansing” in light of the departure of key leaders last year.

“We want to tell the people to look at not just the party itself but the individuals who are serving on the ground.

“The party has had a deep cleansing last year and we have genuine politicians. We shall let action speak for itself,” she added.