Police ready to face possibility of Covid-19 fourth wave, says S’wak police chief

KUCHING (Jan 10): Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the contingent is ready to face the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Aidi when contacted today said that so far, police had only set up one roadblock at the junction of Rh Layang, Jalan Teku Pasai Siong, Sibu which leads to the eight longhouses that are currently under lockdown in Sibu.

“However, we are ready to face any possibilities of what might transpire in the coming days,” said Aidi.

He said that the roadblock was to contain the longhouse residents and to enable the staff from the Ministry of Health to conduct a thorough Covid-19 contact tracing and swab tests.

The affected longhouses are Rh Pasai Siong Tengah, Rh Pengkalan Rumput Sungai Siong, Rh Sungai Putus Siong, Rh Sungai Siong Tengah, Rh Lubok Lengan Sungai Siong, Rh. Siong Tengah 1, Rh Sungai Siong Tengah 2 and Rh Pengkalan Rumput Pasai Siong Tengah.

He added that the roadblocks are manned by seven police personnel who will go on shifts around the clock.

“Personnel from the armed forces are also assisting us at the roadblocks,” he added.

At the moment, only the Pasai Siong Cluster has been identified by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee to be active in Sibu.