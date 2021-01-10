SDMC declares Sibu, Kuching districts as red zones due to rising number of local transmissions

KUCHING (Jan 10): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has declared that Sibu and Kuching districts are now classified as red zones following the increasing number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases recorded in the past two weeks.

It said Sibu had recorded a total of 44 local infection cases whereas Kuching recorded 41 cases in the last 14 days.

“Selangau and Sebauh districts are now classified as yellow zones are each district recorded a new Covid-19 local infection case, which was detected in the last 14 days,” it said in a statement today.

It pointed out that Samarahan, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu, Meradong, Bukit Mabong and Sri Aman districts remain as yellow zones with a total of 20 locally transmitted cases reported in the past two weeks.

On active clusters in the state, the committee said the Pasai Siong Cluster in Sibu recorded an additional five cases today resulting in the overall number of cases for this cluster to increase to 43.

“A total of 266 individuals have been screened where 35 tested negative and 148 are still pending lab test results,” it said.

The Stutong Cluster in Kuching also recorded an increase in positive cases today with an additional three cases reported.

“The number of positive cases involving this cluster is now 23 cases.

“A total of 402 individuals have been screened of which 273 have tested negative and 106 are still pending lab test results,” said the committee.

It also said the Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri and Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching remain active with the additional of two cases and one case recorded in each district respectively.

“The number of positive cases under the Bah Sayap Cluster have now increased to 11 cases with 134 individuals screened of which 104 have tested negative and 19 are awaiting lab test results.

“As for the Keranji Tabuan Cluster, it has recorded a total of 12 cases with 118 individuals screened. A total of 90 individuals have tested negative while 16 are pending lab test results,” it said.

Meanwhile, SDMC said two Covid-19 patients had recovered today and were allowed to be discharged from SGH and Sibu Hospital respectively.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 1,096 or 85.96 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It noted that at present, 160 patients being treated at hospitals throughout the state where 67 are treated at SGH, 60 at Sibu Hospital, 25 at Miri Hospital, and eight at Bintulu Hospital,” it said.

It also said 46 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were reported today with one PUI pending lab test result.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.