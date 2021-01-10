Sibu-Kuching express boat route temporarily suspended until further notice

SIBU (Jan 10): Express boats operating in the Sibu-Sarikei-Tanjong Manis-Kuching sector have temporarily stopped operation today (Jan 10) until further notice, said Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi.

He informed that the decision was made in consideration that Sibu is now an orange zone.

For the record, the daily departure time for the express boat from Sibu is 11.30am, while from Kuching, it departs at 8.30am.

“As for Sibu-Song-Kapit sector, the express boat is operating as usual unless being instructed to do so by the relevant authorities,” Hatta told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Previously, the Kuching-Sibu-Kuching express boat service was suspended from Nov 4 till 30, after Kuching District was declared as Covid-19 Red Zone then and earlier from Aug 1 to 14 due to the implementation of inter-zone travel restrictions in Sarawak, following a spike in Covid-19 cases then.

Meanwhile, 95 passengers passed through the Sibu Express Boat Terminal on Saturday, comprised 53 arrivals and 42 departures.

The RC Pontoon Wharf, located just a stone’s throw away from the terminal and caters to those heading to downriver destinations such as Daro, Mupong, Passin and Pulau Bruit, recorded 22 passengers, comprised 11 each for arrivals and departures.