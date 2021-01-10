SMC starts community gardening with residents

SIBU: Having a community garden in a residential area promotes systematic gardening to the residents.

According to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC)’s Public Health Standing Committee vice-chairperson Councillor Jenny Ting, the community garden is a joint effort by the council and residents of Lane 5, Kiew Nang Road.

“Through this new concept, residents can plant their favourite vegetables and fruits in a more systematic way, on open spaces land under SMC jurisdiction,” she told reporters after attending the opening ceremony for 5C Kiew Nang Community Garden yesterday, where SMC chairman Clarence Ting officiated at the event.

Jenny said children were encouraged to take part in gardening as a healthy activity, where they could not only learn, but also consume the vegetables and fruits planted by themserves.

She said the new concept was adopted because many residents had been planting vegetables along the road verge, but had not keeping keep the area clean and neat. Among the rules in this programme are to not conduct open-burning and to not use pesticides.