Tamin rep urges Pasai Siong longhouse residents to comply with lockdown

SIBU (Jan 10): Residents from eight longhouses in Pasai Siong Tengah have been urged to comply with the 14-day lockdown order enforced by the authority starting 11.30pm on Jan 8.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang said that they must stay at home throughout the period and stop all activities involved gathering of the members of the public including political events.

“The compliance is important to assist Sibu Divisional Health Department to conduct tracing on those suspected to be Covid-19 positive.

“This is effort is vital to stop the spread of the pandemic as enforcement alone is insufficient without support from the community,” he said when contacted today.

Gira also advised those feeling unwell or with symptoms to get in touch immediately with the authorities.

He hoped there will be no more home quarantine order after this.

Meanwhile, a few shopkeepers at Teku bazaar noted a sudden decrease in number customers at the bazaar since the announcement of Pasai Siong Cluster by Sibu Disaster Management Committee chairman Charles Siaw on Saturday.

The cluster which involved 37 cases was detected through the screening results of a woman who returned to her longhouse for her father’s funeral at Rumah Langi Ambau @ Douglas in Pasai Siong from Johor Baharu via Kuala Lumpur on Dec 29.

One of the shopkeepers at Teku bazaar, owner of 169 Kopitiam said that he usually had customers until afternoon on weekends.

Yesterday, he only had seven customers from morning until 12pm based on his customers’ log book.

He said that his son, daughter-in-law and his in-laws had undergone Covid-19 screening at a private medical centre here on Saturday after the emergence of Pasai Siong Cluster.

A sundry shop owner known only as Ngu said that longhouse residents from Pasai Siong and the surrounding areas were his regular customers.

“Nobody wants to be infected by Covid-19. But what can I do if I get it? Where can we run?

“If countries like China and USA could not do anything to contain the pandemic, what else small country like us can do?” he asked.

Meanwhile, on residentials and longhouses along Jalan Teku/Pasai also saw less vehicles travelled the road.

Also spotted were banners preventing outsiders from entering longhouses along the road.