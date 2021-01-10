Two burglars arrested, thanks to community policing group

KUCHING: Community Policing Association has congratulated Bintawa residents and the police for the arrest of two burglars on Friday.

Its secretary David Xavier Hii said a team comprising several police personnel led by Bintawa deputy police chief Sgt Siti Mariam and four of their members led by Ngo Chun Hun, during a routine patrol, chanced upon two suspicious-looking characters and a motorcycle which matched an earlier description of a motorcycle that reported stolen by a resident.

They were suspected of trespassing into a gated premises at Taman Riverview (in front of a seafood restaurant).

According to the resident, the duo were trying to steal steel rods from the premises.

The premises owner lodged a police report yesterday morning after seeing signs of break-in and loss of items in his premises.

Hii said: “We want o thank the residents of Bintawa for being vigilant and also the Bintawa police for their prompt response and assistance.

“Community policing is done a collaboration with the police to prevent crime being committed in the neighbourhoods.”