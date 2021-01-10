Young woman found hanged from bedroom window

SIBU: A 23-year-old woman was found hanged from the bedroom window of her residence in Bukit Lima here early yesterday.

District Police Chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, who confirmed the case said the woman’s mother made the grim discovery.

“Her mother went into her room this morning (Saturday) at about 6am and found the body hanged from a towel tied to the bedroom window,” he said when contacted, adding that a police team from Lanang station was despatched to the scene after being informed at 7.15am.

According to the mother, her daughter who was a student of an institution of higher learning in Penang was often alone in her bedroom and rarely spoke to people.

“The young woman had dinner with her parents around 7pm on Friday,” said Stanley, adding that the body had been taken to Sibu Hospital for post mortem.

The case was classified as sudden death.