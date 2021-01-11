374 new cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah registered 374 new Covid-19 cases today bringing the cumulative cases to 41,040.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun also announced one death in connection to the disease today in Sandakan.

“A total of 307 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Sabah to 37,327 people.

“Meanwhile, a total of 2,710 patients are being treated with 726 hospitalised and 1,984 being treated at Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRCs).

“Out of the number, 68 patients have been admitted to the intensive care ward with 16 requiring breathing assistance,” the official state Covid-19 spokesperson said.

Masidi said most of the cases resulted from close contacts with 259 cases (69.3%) and the percentage of hospital beds used stood at 41.13 percent.

With regards to the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) set to take place from Jan 13 to Jan 26, he said this correlated with the high number of daily Covid-19 cases.

He said cross district travels will be disallowed during the duration of MCO and only two people from the same household will be allowed in the same vehicle when going out to make grocery purchases.

He warned that a maximum penalty of RM1,000 will be imposed on errant individuals.

Masidi also announced the end of the Enhanced Movement Control Order at Kg Paginatan and Kg Maringkan in Ranau on Jan 11.

He said that decision to end the EMCO is because of the downward trend in new cases at the two villages and the situation is now under control.

A total of 424 tests were carried out at Kg Paginatan out of which 45 positive cases were detected; while at Kg Marinkan, a total of 166 tests were conducted with 23 cases detected.