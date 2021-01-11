Assemblywoman sees spike in new Covid-19 cases as ‘an expensive lesson’

SIBU: It is time for fast and bold decisions when it comes to handling the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, if the state does not want to be ‘like Selangor, Johor or Sabah’.

In pointing this out, Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang regarded the record of 37 positive cases in Sibu on Saturday (Jan 9) as ‘an expensive lesson to be learnt from the wrong policy of home quarantine’.

The cases in Sibu brought the total number of new positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to 55 on Jan 9 – and also the announcement of a new cluster, the ‘Pasai Siong Cluster’ in Sibu.

“We need to arrest these figures before they could soar to three or four digits on daily count.

“The only way to regain control is to make fast decisions that are bold and decisive – even if they may become unpopular among the people.

“Enforcement measures have to be taken against all those who violate the SOP (standard operating procedures).

“As long as the pandemic is still around and the tried-and-tested vaccines are still not readily available, there can be no relaxation of the basic rules of physical distancing, there can be no large gatherings, masks must be worn at all times, and hands must be washed regularly,” she said in a statement yesterday, pointing out that all these measures must be strictly observed, even in districts that are still under the ‘Green Zone’ status.

The assemblywoman called for all returnees to Sarawak to undergo the compulsory quarantine in quarantine centres – with no exemption allowed for anyone, be they ministers or ‘any ordinary man on the street’.

She said home quarantines should no longer be allowed under any circumstance and if the quarantine centres were not readily available, she said a lockdown should be put in place, with only limited incoming and outgoing flights.

She acknowledged that given the present circumstance, Sibu would only need to record two more cases for it to turn into a ‘Red Zone’ district.

Chang also believed that the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) ‘should think, act ahead and liaise with the Ministry of Education’ towards calling for the postponement of reopening of schools nationwide, which had been scheduled this Jan 20.

“This (postponing the reopening of schools) should be in force until all the contact-tracing from the Pasai Siong Cluster and even the Mador Cluster (in view of some contact cases in this cluster coming from Sibu) has been completed, and all those who have been in contact with the index case are under quarantine or have been cleared.

“We cannot discount the fact that even though these clusters are in the outskirts of Sibu town (Pasai Siong) and in Maradong (Mador), the infected individuals might have been moving around town before being made known of their Covid-19 positive results,” she said.

Chang said random swab-tests should also be carried out more widely, instead of only in places where positive cases had been detected.

SDMC, she pointed out, must act ‘fast and boldly, without any fear of political backlash’ – if it strove to stop the Covid-19 figures from rising.

Moreover, the assemblywoman said the committee must be prepared for a scenario where, even with the most stringent measures being put in place, it might not always result in a rapid drop of cases.

“Nevertheless, actions that need to be taken should be taken before our already-overburdened health facilities collapse under the weight of overwhelming numbers of positive cases,” added Chang.