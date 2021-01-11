Baru Bian claps back at PKR for ‘big towkay’ remarks on PSB

KUCHING: Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian describes the leaders of his former party, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), as ‘flogging dead horses’, with regard to the latter hurling baseless claims against him yesterday.

In this respect, the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) lawmaker has challenged PKR Kuching chief Dominique Ng to produce evidence regarding the allegation of PSB being supported by the ‘big towkays (masters)’ who are against Native Customary Rights (NCR).

“It is just a presumption and conjecture that since a party leader has connections with a logging company, PSB is therefore a party protecting timber towkays.

“Does Dominique Ng have proof that PSB is such a party? If so, I would like him to produce the evidence; otherwise he is just clutching at straws,” he said in a statement. Baru made it clear that many NCR landowners were still engaged with his law firm to fight for them.

This, he said, should speak volumes about his stand on NCR and the confidence of the people in his firm to act for them. “PSB is still taking up the NCR matters and these will be part of our manifesto. Dominique Ng may have taken on one or two NCR cases, but that does not mean anything and certainly, it does not indicate that he is a true champion of the NCR issue.

“The saying ‘action speaks louder than words’ should be heeded here,” said Baru. On PKR Sarawak secretary Joshua Jabeng’s claim about him stepping aside to allow him (Baru) to contest in Selangau, Baru said the PKR man seemed to be suffering from selective memory loss.

Baru stressed that Joshua did not step aside voluntarily as what the latter had claimed.

“Around a year before the 11th state election, the Selangau branch decided and proposed that I should be ready to stand in Selangau, because of the internal problem in PRS (Parti Rakyat Sarawak) related to the president and the then-deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu.

“Joshua, being the chairman of PKR Selangau, agreed with his AJK (committee) that I must stand in Selangau.

“When Datuk Joseph Entulu was sacked by (PRS president) Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, I decided to move in and stand in Selangau.

“Looking at the situation, Joshua changed his mind and decided that he should contest instead – he even told me that the Selangau AJK wanted him to stand and not me which, I later found out, was not true.” Baru said he was approached by Entulu and his supporters who informed him that they would support him should he agree to stand in Selangau, but that they would not support Joshua.

“Because of this, at the last minute PKR called for a meeting between me, Joshua and now Saratok MP and Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Ali Biju,” he said. At that meeting, Baru said Ali had proposed that he (Baru) should stand, and not Joshua.

“In fact, as far as PKR was concerned, Selangau was not a priority seat as long as Joshua was the candidate.

“He had stood before and the members and supporters felt that he would not make it.” As such, Baru called upon Joshua to ‘stop twisting facts’ to suit himself, so that they would not have to engage in any distasteful exchange in the public domain.

“Playing the victim and sacrificial lamb is rather unbecoming of him (Joshua). I do not normally respond to such personal issues in public, but as these individuals have chosen to touch on my integrity, I have to respond accordingly,” added Baru.