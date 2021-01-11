‘Brighter future for Telang Usan with unity, teamwork, support for GPS’

MIRI: A brighter future awaits the rural community of Telang Usan, especially the Penans, if they continue to uphold unity, teamwork and stay close to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau made this remark when officiating at the YB Telang Usan 2020 Football & Futsal Tournament held at Long Latei, Sungai Melanah in his constituency recently.

“I am seeing a better future taking place among the rural community of Telang Usan, especially among the Penans, looking at the overall development taking place both physically and in human aspects and if we choose to uphold unity, teamwork and stay close to the present state government.

“Indeed no one could deny there have been progress and changes for the better that have taken place and this is clearly seen in your community even here in Sungai Layun and Akah-Patah regions,” he said.

“Today is one clear example where you come from all over Telang Usan to participate in games such as football and futsal organised in a modern way as a result of your life experience mixing around with other races in the state either during your time as student or later at your workplace, giving you the knowledge on how to organise yourself and events such as this tournament.

“I am so grateful to be here, as such programme creates opportunities for you all to come together,” he added. Dennis continued to emphasise on the need for the rural community to understand and look at the bigger picture on how the state government plans development for an area such as Telang Usan.

“It is not easy to implement all projects as quick as we want to as there are multiple needs or requests from the people,” he said.

To stress his point, Dennis said even building a village concrete drain of 100 metres in length takes the implementing agency at least a year to complete it.

“What more to say, projects to build over thousands of kilometres of permanent tar roads connecting hundreds of villages sparsely located all over Baram. This is the very reason why we must support our Chief Minister Abang Johari and the GPS government,” said Dennis.

A total of 15 teams from nine villages participated in the football tournament. PABG FC from Long Lilim emerged champion, while ESEM FC from Long Tepen and Telesen FC from Long Latei were first and second runners-up, respectively.

Meanwhile, 11 teams took part in the futsal tournament which was only for the ladies. Naftali FC from Long Latei won first place, while Jenalong FC from Long Jenalong and Lateian FC from Long Latei were placed second and third.

All first, second and third place winners bagged RM700, RM500 and RM300 respectively. Besides the cash prizes, all winners also received a trophy each, sponsored by Dennis.