KUCHING (Jan 11): A 14-day Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be enforced in red zones in the state effective January 13, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The affected red zones are Kuching (including Samarahan and Serian), Sibu (including Sarikei), and Miri District. Movement in and out of the three zones will be restricted.

MORE TO COME