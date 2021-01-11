Covid-19: Health office urges those exposed to Pasai Cluster to get themselves tested

SIBU (Jan 11): The Sibu Divisional Health Office is calling those who have been exposed to the Pasai Cluster to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

The divisional health office made the call following the emergence of Pasai Cluster which has infected 43 people so far, after the index case, Case 1,175 returned from Johor Baharu on Dec 29 via Kuala Lumpur to Rumah Langi Ambau @ Douglas at Pasai Siong here for a funeral.

According to Sibu Divisional Health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun, the Sibu Indoor Stadium will be operating as the Covid-19 screening centre from tomorrow onwards from 9am to 6pm.

Dr Teh said so far, some 500 people had underwent the test for Covid-19 at two government health clinics in Sibu Jaya and Lanang on Sunday.

“I cannot release the actual figure until it is announced by the State Disaster Management Committee,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, a longhouse resident from Sungai Pasai, Julah Sulai said that they were shocked to learn that many of the longhouse residents in Pasai Siong were infected by the pandemic within such short span of time.

The 32-year-old factory worker at Rantau Panjang was at the Lanang health clinic with her in-laws today to undergo a swab test.

“We fear that we may get the virus because I heard a rumour that one of our colleagues from Rumah Langi is already infected.

“We also received an instruction from the factory ‘tauke’ not to go to work today. The instruction is for all Iban workers from Pasai not to go to work.

“But I’m unsure if the Indonesian workers are allowed to come to work,” she said.