Covid-19: Miri joins Kuching and Sibu as red zones, Dalat and Beluru now yellow zones

KUCHING (Jan 11): Miri is now classified as a red zone in Sarawak following the 97 positive Covid-19 cases reported in the district in the last 14 days, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the district now joins Sibu and Kuching which remain as red zones after 112 local infection cases were reported in the two districts in the past two weeks.

“Dalat and Beluru district have also changed their status from green to yellow zones after 12 new positive cases were reported today,” he told a press conference.

The Deputy Chief Minister said seven districts in the state remain as yellow zones namely Selangau, Sebauh, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Bukit Mabong, Meradong and Bintulu with a total of 12 locally transmitted cases reported in the last 14 days.

“The other 28 districts in Sarawak are still green zones,” he said.

On the newly identified Jelita Cluster, Uggah said the index case for this cluster involved four business partners who had entered Miri from Melaka and Pahang and were found to be positive on Dec 31.

“As of 12pm on Jan 11, a total of 54 individuals have been screened where eight cases have tested positive, 25 were negative and 21 are still pending test results,” he said, adding that the positive case rate for the cluster is 19.03 per cent.

Apart from the Jelita Cluster, the state has five active clusters namely the Pasai Cluster in Sibu; Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching; Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri; Stutong Cluster in Kuching; and Mador Cluster in Meradong.

“The Pasai Cluster saw an increase of 40 cases today bringing the total cases under this cluster to 83.

“A total of 879 individuals have been screened where 183 have tested negative and 796 are still pending test results,” he said.

On the Bah Sayap Cluster, he said the additional 23 positive cases reported today resulted in the overall cases under this cluster to increase to 34.

“A total of 134 individuals have been screened with 87 negative results and 13 pending lab test results,” he added.

The Stutong Cluster in Kuching also recorded an increase in positive cases today with an additional six cases reported.

“The number of positive cases involving this cluster is now 29. A total of 449 individuals have been screened of which 420 have tested negative,” said Uggah.

No additional cases were reported today for the Keranji Tabuan Cluster which has recorded 12 cases previously and the Mador Cluster with eight cases.

However, 12 individuals linked to the Keranji Tabuan Cluster are still pending lab test results after 136 individuals were screened with 112 testing negative.