Covid-19 situation in Sibu will get worse before it becomes better, says SMC chairman

SIBU (Jan 11): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting has anticipated that the Covid-19 situation in Sibu will get worse before it becomes better.

“It is anticipated that the outbreak could go much much higher, this week. It means that the virus is everywhere on the street now,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

Ting said he was closely monitoring the Covid-19 outbreak in Sibu District and in contact with Health Department on the latest situation.

“There are more positives today from Pasai Siong Cluster confirmed this morning. Upon hearing of this news, I checked with Sibu Health Dept, and the news is BAD,” he added.

In this regard, Ting advised everyone in Sibu to take extreme caution and follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) strictly.

“We never had such a bad outbreak since the start of the movement control order (MCO), I urge everyone to follow strict SOP, wear masks, social distanced and sanitise your hands.”

Ting said following the Covid-19 outbreak in Pasai Siong area, where the situation may deteriorate, SMC has decided to cancel all meetings, and its offices are off limits to visitors, .

“A statement will be issued today to this effect regarding markets, parks, library and swimming pool.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee said yesterday that the number of longhouses in Pasai Siong area that have been placed under lockdown have increased to 19 from eight previously, involving a total of 2,059 residents,

Dr Annuar, however, said the increase in the number of longhouses being placed under lockdown did not mean that the virus has infected all these longhouses, but it was to enable the authorities cover a wider area in the active case detection.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on Sunday declared that Sibu and Kuching districts as red zones following the increasing number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases recorded in the past two weeks.

It said Sibu had recorded a total of 44 local infection cases whereas Kuching recorded 41 cases in the last 14 days.