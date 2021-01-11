‘Development of local tertiary education institutions important’

MIRI: The development of tertiary education institutions in the state is important to give locals equal opportunity for further education without breaking the bank or leaving home, says Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Since Curtin University Malaysia was set up here 25 years ago, tertiary education institutions have been growing positively with Industrial Training Institute (ILP), National Youth Training Institute (IKBN) and Miri Community College offering locals skills training and courses, Lee stated.

“Riam Institute of Technology (RiamTec) is one such renowned institution offering local students programmes of international standard.

“In view of the pandemic, local tertiary education institutions have been viewed as the best choices,” said Lee in his opening address at the 27th Riam Road Secondary School Board Installation ceremony for 2021-2023 in a local hotel here yesterday.

The Senadin assemblyman added that the division’s population has increased in recent years with northern Permyjaya, Senadin and Tudan being some of the densely populated areas.

Lee, who is also minister in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee discouraged out-of-state Sarawakians from returning home to control the spread of Covid-19.

“The Bah Sayap Cluster has seen more than 450 being traced and tested. As of Jan 10, two new cases from the cluster were detected.

“It is high time that we strictly practise physical distancing, wear face masks and wash hands regularly to help get new cases under control,” added Lee.

Also present at the installation were Assistant Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, Mayor Adam Yii, RRSS school board chairmen Datuk Sri Law Kiu Kiong and Tan Sri Datuk Yee Ming Seng, RRSS CEO Dr Pauline Ho and members of the school board.